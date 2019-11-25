‘Be the Giving Type’ this holiday season by donating blood

This year, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) is asking for the gift of blood donations.

From now until the end of the holiday season, the Blood Center is running several promotions to recruit and thank donors who give blood during this critical time of year.

Promotions include a voucher for the Blood Center’s long-sleeved “Holiday Cheer” t-shirt, triple points in the Blood Center’s Donor Loyalty Store and a $500 Visa gift card.

More information about donor promotions is available on the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center’s website.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment to donate blood during an upcoming mobile blood drive may call 1-800-747-5401.

Appointments may also be made at www.bloodcenterimpact.org or via the IMPACT mobile app, available for download on Apple iOS and Android platforms at www.bloodcenter.org/app.