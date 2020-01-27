Beach Boys are coming to Davenport this summer

Californian rock band, the Beach Boys will perform at Rhythm City Casino Resort on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Known for the their top Billboard hits like “Kokomo,” “I get around,” “Good vibrations,” the band has received several RIAA Platinum and was honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets range from $45 to $85 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 31st at 10 a.m., and can be purchased- online, in person from the Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, and via phone at 844-852-4FUN.

The concert will feature Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.