Bear on the loose in Clinton County

If you take a drive through rural Clinton County, chances are you’ll see plenty of cows and pigs grazing in farm fields, but these days an unexpected tourist is making the rounds.

A black bear has been spotted around the area and people continue to post its whereabouts on Facebook.

The black bear was seen about half a mile from Angie Loch’s home in Cottonville.

“My first thoughts were to keep the kids in the house because you don’t know, I mean the safety of the kids and what the bear would do and then I was excited,” Loch said. “I mean I’ve been to Alaska and we’ve had bears real close, but nothing here in Iowa so it was super neat to experience that.”

