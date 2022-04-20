The Bears for Buddies Ride returns to benefit the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

The Blackhawk Chapter of ABATE of Illinois is holding the annual Bears for Buddies Ride on May 15. The ride started over 25 years ago to benefit area children in need or those who have been involved in traumatic situations. Admission for the ride has always been a new 8-12” stuffed animal donated at the end of the ride, which, in recent years, were donated to the Children’s Therapy Center to assist in the therapy activities of the local children the Center treats.

Due to allergy concerns, the Children’s Therapy Center can no longer accept stuffed animals, so in lieu of the stuffed toys, the following items are requested for donations:

batteries

diapers (size 1-5)

pull-ups (size 3 and 4T)

baby wipes

big bottles of bubbles

disinfectant wipes

Donations of new 8-12” stuffed animals will still be accepted for the Bears for Buddies Ride, but they will be distributed to other organizations.

The Bears for Buddies Ride 2022 is Sunday, May 15, beginning at the old Rock Island County Courthouse, located at 210 15th Street in Rock Island. Sign-up is at 11:00 a.m., and the ride will leave at noon, ending at Illiniwek Park, where the donations will be presented. Those not participating in the ride may still drop off donations at Illiniwek Park during this time. The Blackhawk Chapter of ABATE of Illinois will provide a picnic with food and beverages for all participants at the end of the ride.

The Blackhawk Chapter of ABATE of Illinois is a not-for-profit motorcyclist rights organization that also promotes motorcycle safety and awareness. For more information, click here.