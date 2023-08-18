Temperatures might be on the way up, but book fans can find two ways to quench their “thirst” at the Rock Island Public Library on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26.

The Rock Island Library’s monthly book sale on Friday, August 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. has plenty of ways to stock up on books, magazines and other items while supporting the library. The sale is at the Downtown Library’s Community Room, 401 19th Street in Rock Island. Items are priced as “fill a bag for a voluntary donation,” unless specially marked. PALS (People Advocating for Library Services) volunteers with the Rock Island Public Library Foundation manage the monthly book sale on the fourth Friday of each month through October. Library book bags are also for sale, and all proceeds benefit special library projects, such as the library’s new fine-free lending policy for Rock Island Public Library cardholders.

Beer lovers can learn about local brewing culture during a talk and book signing from Michael McCarty, one of the authors of “Quad Cities Beer, A History.” The presentation will be held at the Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street. Kristin DeMarr is the co-author.

“The Quad Cities have a rich history of brewing that started with the influx of German citizens in the 1800s,” the book says in its overview. “Breweries were established on both sides of the Mississippi River. Some of these historic breweries managed to reopen after Prohibition, but national competition ultimately closed the last of these stalwarts in 1956. In 1989, Iowa created a special class ‘A’ brewpub permit, and the first of many brewpubs in the area, Front Street Pub & Eatery, opened in 1992. Blue Cat Brew Pub, on the Illinois side of the river, opened shortly after. The brewing renaissance has helped to establish the Quad Cities as a craft beer destination. Join authors Michael McCarty and Kristin DeMarr as they celebrate the heady heritage of the region.”

For more information on services and events at the Rock Island Public Library, click here or call (309) 732-READ.