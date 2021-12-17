Beautiful Bottoms Up Burlesque show back for 9th Speakeasy New Year’s Eve bash

Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque will perform on Dec. 31, 2021 at The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island, next to Circa ’21.

It’s just two weeks until New Year’s Eve, and a holiday tradition for the last nine years is back at The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island, 1818 3rd Ave.

The theater welcomes Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque to ring in 2022 with an all-new show on Friday, Dec. 31.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing this tradition after having to skip last year,” Brett Hitchcock, Speakeasy director of audience development, said in a Friday release. “The NYE shows are so popular with their fans! They always sell out and there’s such a buzz in the theater. It’s really fun to be part of.”

Bottoms Up will roll out the red carpet to ring in the New Year with a night of striptease, comedy and beautiful women. There will also be a midnight toast with the cast to ring in the new year!

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of show. The doors open at 9 p.m. and show begins at 10 p.m. Those attending must be 18 or older. Tickets can be reserved by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or online at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.