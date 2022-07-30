Australian Patrick Tiernan pulled away from the field to win the Elite Division in the 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in downtown Davenport.

Tiernan is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2016 and 2020 Games.

“The course is fantastic — people on every step of it, which is fantastic,” Tiernan said after the race. “It’s just a fantastic atmosphere.”

Tiernan edged 3-time champion Leonard Korir to win with an unofficial time of 32:32.

Korir, who won in 2013, 2015 and 2021, finished nine seconds behind, but might get a rematch if he returns next year: Tiernan said he definitely wants to run the Bix again.

Fiona O’Keeffe won the Women’s Elite Division with an unofficial time of 35:58.

More than 5,200 runners took the call to start at the corner of Brady and 4th in downtown Davenport on a perfect Saturday morning for a run.

The start sent Bix 7 runners up the Brady Street hill before winding through the 7 mile course with the finish line at 3rd and LeClaire.

The elite runners pic.twitter.com/JlWq959zvo — Dustin Nolan (@DustinLNolan) July 30, 2022

Quad-City Times Bix 7 Results (unofficial)

1. Fiona O'Keeffe 35:58

2. Caroline Rotich 36:31

3. Biruktayit Degefa 36:34

4. Edna Kiplagat 37:09

5. Mary Munanu 37:20

6. Tristan Van Ord 37:44

7. Kim Conley 37:47

8. Kassie Parker 39:31

9. Lanni Marchant 40:03

10. Polina Hodnette 40:19 — Fast Women (@fast_women) July 30, 2022

The cool weather helped make everyone who participated victorious.

Here are some scenes captured along the route:

A Bix 7 wouldn’t be complete without a Palmer spine in the field:

From the 48th Running of the Bix 7. Head over to my Facebook page to see the start of the race. pic.twitter.com/1TnkelLZxv — Dustin Nolan (@DustinLNolan) July 30, 2022

And multiple Marilyns:

Not just one but FIVE Marylin Monroe’s have made their ways to the turnaround, #bix7 #qctbix7 @qctimes pic.twitter.com/Z3DPE5TtBy — Grace Kinnicutt (@GKinnicutt) July 30, 2022

The start of the race with runners coming up Brady Street hill.

Near the starting line of the 2022 Bix 7 road race. (Pat Baldwin, OurQuadCities.com)

Got my spot in the cheap seats (walkers area) for the start of the #bix7 My first as a participant rather than covering for the @qctimes #runwiththebest pic.twitter.com/6s70NbmLDU — Liz Boardman (@boardman_liz) July 30, 2022

At the finish line: