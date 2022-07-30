Australian Patrick Tiernan pulled away from the field to win the Elite Division in the 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in downtown Davenport.
Tiernan is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2016 and 2020 Games.
“The course is fantastic — people on every step of it, which is fantastic,” Tiernan said after the race. “It’s just a fantastic atmosphere.”
Tiernan edged 3-time champion Leonard Korir to win with an unofficial time of 32:32.
Korir, who won in 2013, 2015 and 2021, finished nine seconds behind, but might get a rematch if he returns next year: Tiernan said he definitely wants to run the Bix again.
Fiona O’Keeffe won the Women’s Elite Division with an unofficial time of 35:58.
More than 5,200 runners took the call to start at the corner of Brady and 4th in downtown Davenport on a perfect Saturday morning for a run.
The start sent Bix 7 runners up the Brady Street hill before winding through the 7 mile course with the finish line at 3rd and LeClaire.
The cool weather helped make everyone who participated victorious.
Here are some scenes captured along the route:
A Bix 7 wouldn’t be complete without a Palmer spine in the field:
And multiple Marilyns:
The start of the race with runners coming up Brady Street hill.
At the finish line: