Happy, happy Friday, and welcome to the last day of the week!

We are waking up to temperatures in the lower 70s this morning, but our dew points are in the upper 50s. This will set us up for a beautiful end to the week with highs climbing into the upper 80s with low humidity. Look to see plenty of sunshine today, and this pattern will carry over into the weekend.

Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid 80s with wall-to-wall sunshine. Father’s day will be slightly warmer with a high of 88 before the heat returns on Monday. Highs will jump from the upper 80s to the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday with a heat index in the triple digits.