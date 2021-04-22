Beaux Arts, a Mother’s Day tradition, returns in 2021 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

The Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair, a Mother’s Day tradition, is back for 2021.

The free art fair that features over 100 artists will take place on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

The fairgrounds will allow the artist booths to be spread out to allow social distancing. Guests are encouraged to wear a face covering during their visit to the art fair.

On Saturday, the first 68 children who visit the information booth will get a takeaway craft sponsored by All Around Town Garden Center and the Beaux Arts Fund Commitee.

On Sunday, the first 68 mothers who visit the information booth will receive a gift designed by local potter, Linda Hardin.

Food will also be available from various vendors.

All proceeds from the Beaux Arts Fund Committee will be donated to the Figge Art Museum for educational programs.

For more information, visit the Beaux Arts website.