This Mother’s Day weekend, the community is invited to celebrate 70 years of the Beaux Arts Fair at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Attendees are invited to explore nearly 100 art booths filled with one-of-a-kind artworks including photography, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, fine furniture, sculpture, and more created by artists from all over the country, according to a news release.

This juried fine art/fine craft fair is free, with all proceeds from the fair benefiting the Figge Art Museum’s educational programs and exhibitions throughout the year. Awards are presented for Best of Show, Clay, Drawing/Printmaking, Fiber/Leather, Glass, Jewelry, Mixed Medium, Painting, Photography, Sculpture and Wood.

“So much has changed during the fair’s 70-year history, but the one constant is the high-quality artwork the participating artists present year-after-year,” said Beaux Arts Committee member Linda Hardin. “We are thrilled this event continues to be a draw for the community.”

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Hours are Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Save the date for the fall Beaux Arts Fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20 at the Figge Art Museum’s Bechtel Plaza. This new date has been selected to coincide with the Alternating Currents Festival in downtown Davenport. Visit here for more information.

The history

Seventy years ago a group of art enthusiasts in a Sunday sketch club had an idea to raise money in support of the Davenport Municipal Art Gallery(now the Figge Art Museum) resulting in the Beaux Arts Fund Committee. This non-profit group of volunteers began their fundraising efforts with a costume ball that eventually developed into the current Beaux Arts Fair.

About the Figge Art Museum :

The Figge Art Museum is dedicated to bringing art and people together. Located on the Mississippi River in downtown Davenport at 225 West 2nd St., the Figge is the premier art exhibition and education. For more information, visit here.