Mark your calendars for the 69th annual Beaux Arts Fall Art Fair on September 10th and 11th. Over 40 booths of original art from artists across the country will line Bechtel Plaza at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. Second Street in Davenport. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both the art fair and the Figge Art Museum are free all weekend.

There will be free music and special appearances both days by Lil Miss Iowa 2022, Harper Wittmer from Muscatine. Harper will do her famous speed painting at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Kids can get in on the artmaking at free children’s creation stations that will be available on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the Beaux Arts Fall Art Fair will be donated to the Figge Art Museum for educational programs.

Visit their Facebook page for the music lineup and other details about the Fair.