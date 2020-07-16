Beaux Arts Fall Art Fair canceled for 2020

The Beaux Arts 2020 Fall Art Fair that was scheduled for September 12 and 13 has been canceled due to COVID-19, the Beaux Arts Fund Committee announced on Thursday.

The committee is planning on returning the biannual event next year with the Spring Beaux Arts Fair on Mother’s Day weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport and the Fall Beaux Arts Fair on September 11 and 12, 2021 on the Bechtel Plaza of the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

In the meantime, online shopping and information about the artists is available on the Beaux Arts Fair website.