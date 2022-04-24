On May 7 and 8, the 69th Spring Beaux Arts Fair will be outdoors at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

More than 100 artists from all over the country will sell their original creations. Admission and parking to the art fair is free as well as free admission to the Figge Art Museum all weekend, a news release says.

Music will be provided and the fairgrounds will sell food and beverages.

Hours Saturday, May 7, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds from the Beaux Arts Fund Committee, Inc., which is a nonprofit group of volunteers, will be donated to the Figge Art Museum for educational programs, the release says.