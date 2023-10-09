Residents of a subdivision in West Burlington are without water right now due to a water main break.

The water in the Beaverdale subdivision is being shut off immediately because of the nature of the break. Water will not be turned back on until the contractor for the Beaverdale Subdivision/HOA receives the necessary parts and finishes the repairs.

This main break will not affect hydrants and the West Burlington Fire Department has been alerted to the situation. After repairs are completed, a boil order will likely be in effect for the Beaverdale Subdivision/HOA.

For more information, call the city of West Burlington at (319) 752-5451. For information on what to do under a boil order, click here.