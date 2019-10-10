Becky Rohm honored with the first Fire Prevention Award

October 9th is recognized as Fire Prevention Day so the Davenport Fire Department wanted to commemorate the occasion this year.

Tonight at the Davenport City Council meeting, Becky Rohm was honored by the Fire Department as the first recipient of the Fire Prevention Award. She works closely with the Fire Department trying to find citizens who are in need of a working smoke alarm.

Since 2017 Becky has helped dozens of people get smoke alarms installed in their homes. Lieutenant Zach Stoliz came up with the idea for the award and it was a no brainer for him to honor Rohm for all of her hard work.

Installation of smoke detectors is a free service provided by the Fire Department.