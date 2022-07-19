Local school districts are struggling with a lack of substitute teachers, so to ease the shortage, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License for the state of Iowa.

Many people believe you need a degree in education to fill these positions. In fact, anyone with an Associate degree or 60 hours of credit at a regionally accredited institution, or a paraeducator, can be authorized to become a K-12 substitute teacher. These are excellent positions for people with flexible schedules who enjoy being with students and would like to make a little extra income. The college has had everyone from retirees to recent college graduates complete the program.

EICC is hosting an upcoming training session on July 23 – 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus, located at 101 W. Third Street in Davenport. Course content includes ethics, classroom management, diversity and instructional strategies. After completing the course and submitting the requirements and fees of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, program graduates will be eligible to be authorized to substitute in a K-12 institution.

Paraeducators who hold the limited substitute authorization to serve as a substitute only in their own special education classroom can now serve as a substitute in any classroom. The minimum age to take the training session is 20 and the fee is $100. To register, click here. For more information, call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.