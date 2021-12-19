Become more ‘Digitally Empowered’ in the name of cancer

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is inviting anyone impacted by cancer to become more “Digitally Empowered.”

Offered by the Patient Empowerment Network, the free online course is designed to help people strengthen their technological skills for the betterment of their health and the health of others.

Participants will learn to navigate the internet, social media and mobile applications with confidence to search for health information and connect with other patients and care partners along the way.

“The ‘Digitally Empowered’ course from the Patient Empowerment Network helps you become more tech-savvy so you can find information and support to empower you and your loved ones during the cancer journey,” a news release says. “An informed patient is an empowered patient, and you make the best decisions about your care when you are armed with credible information. Reliable information about the latest cancer treatments helps you work with your care team to receive the most personalized care available — and the best possible outcome for you.”

Anyone who completes the course and submits their final certificate by Tuesday, Dec. 21, will be entered in a $100 Visa gift card drawing.

Enroll in the course by following these steps:

Visit the Digitally Empowered website

Select the small green rectangle at the top right that says “Login”

Select “Register an Account” and fill out your information

Log in to your account and start the 10 learning modules in the Digitally Empowered course

After finishing the 10 modules, email the certificate of completion to Gilda’s Club Program Manager Kelly Craft at kcraft@gildasclubqc.org by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to be entered for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card

Learn more about upcoming Gilda’s Club Quad Cities programs here or on Facebook.