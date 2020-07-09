Bed and Breakfasts find success as things start to open up again

People who make money by renting property on websites like Airbnb are finding success during the pandemic, with new restrictions just put in place business is booming.



Airbnb created guidelines for owners who rent their space.



They have come up with a 5 step rule: Prepare, Clean, Sanitize, Check and Rest.



Bed and Breakfasts are also doing their part to make sure guests are safe.

Karl Reichert is the owner of Strawberry Farm Bed & Breakfast quarantines the rooms.



“The rooms are then disinfected if you may and then they’re kept empty with the door closed for 48 hours,” said Reichert.



They have been doing that since they reopened.



“We actually opened our doors about 30 days ago and people started to come again with anticipation,” said Reichert.



Melissa Osborne has a bed and breakfast in Downtown Muscatine and also does Airbnb, they leave extra supplies for their guests in case they forget their own.



“In the rooms we leave gloves, as well as masks and other cleaning supplies,” said Osborne.



And people from all over have been coming in.



“We’re booked almost every single day for the next two months,” said Osborne. “Last month we had folks from Germany and Italy right now we have some individuals from California, three parts of California.”