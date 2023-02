A big box store in Davenport is in the process of closing its doors for good.

Signs on the door of Bed Bath and Beyond in the shopping center on 53rd Street indicate it will be closing.

The company’s trying to raise $1 billion in a last-ditch effort to avoid bankruptcy. Management says the company would likely file for bankruptcy protection if it can’t raise the money.

Bed Bath and Beyond recently defaulted on a loan, raising a doubt about whether it could maintain operations.