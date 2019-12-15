Bedroom catches fire in Davenport home

At approximately 5:36 p.m. Saturday evening, officials were called to the 1800 block of W. 4th Street in Davenport due to a bedroom fire. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Officials responded to a report of a structure fire near the 1800 block of W. 4th Street in Davenport at approximately 5:36 p.m. Saturday.

According to Davenport District Chief Scott Farnsworth, first responders located fire blowing from the second floor of a home.

The fire didn’t extend outside of the second floor bedroom.

Two adults and two dogs were able to evacuate the scene without any injuries.

Officials discovered smoke damage throughout the second floor.

There is no word as to what caused the incident.

#BREAKING: #StructureFire near the 1800 block of W. 4th Street in #DavenportIA. We’re currently working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/bIGtNslRPh — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) December 15, 2019

