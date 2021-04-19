‘Bee the Difference’ campaign makes a difference by cleaning up Davenport neighborhoods

Hundreds of St. Ambrose University students are serving area neighborhoods and making the Quad Cities a more beautiful place.

The student volunteers did hours of yard work in Davenport Sunday for the Student Government Association’s “Bee the Difference” campaign.

It looked a little different than in years past, but the impact was as big as ever.

“Yeah, there are definitely a lot of leaves,” said Kasey Campagna, a freshman at St. Ambrose.

Like Campagna, hundreds of St. Ambrose students used their Sunday morning to help neighbors get started on spring cleaning their yards.

“We really want to give back to the neighbors,” said Laura Melody, another student. “I think it’s really important to show them we care about them because, I know sometimes, we cause them stress or noise complaints, so we really just want to give back to them. Show them we care. That we’re thinking about them.”

That meant raking, raking and more raking.

“I think it’s pretty easy, like something anyone and everyone can do, like we can all go out and go help the community,” said Campagna.

Bags were filled to the top, and reinforcements were constantly dropping off more.

The theme of the day: Bee the Difference.

It’s not just a play on words.

“We do care about what we look like to the people around us,” said SGA President Joe Golden. “We do want to help out our community. We want to be a positive impact on the Quad City area.”

This year’s initiative was not the big event it has been in the past.

“Changing our sign-in times to shifts for different teams to come in at different hours,” said Golden.

But when they’re all done, it’s the same outcome: happy neighbors.

“Neighbors bake cookies. They give treats. They’re very appreciative. They’re very excited. They like us a lot,” said Melody.

For many, it’s not just school — it’s home.

“I think we all need to be a part of the community because they provide so much for us,” said Campagna. “It’s only fair that we give a little bit back to them.”

The event was originally scheduled for the previous weekend, but it got rained out.

This past weekend, many students went from the school’s 13-hour charity dance-a-thon to do the cleanup.