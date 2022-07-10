A community yoga class and fundraising event will be held Sunday, July 17, in Davenport.

Bends & Brews is a yoga and beer class held at local breweries in the Quad Cities, a news release says. The instructor and participants are community-minded people brought together through the love of yoga and supporting the community, a news release says.

The event will be at the Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport (in the Village of East Village) from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

The Bends & Brews community supports local businesses and non-profits. This event will work to raise awareness and money for organizations that feed the community: The Minnie Fridge and Nest Cafe.

There will be live music, food, drinks, a silent auction, raffle items and yoga for those who want to participate. Participants will be asked to provide either a food donation or monetary donation for one or both organizations.

The Minnie Fridge is on Minnie Avenue in Davenport, the release says It is a community refrigerator and space where you can take what you need and leave what you don’t, offering free food, focusing on fresh food, in a neighborhood that doesn’t have easy access to fresh nutritious foods, the release says. The nonprofit takes food donations of all kinds, but also monetary donations to assist with food purchase as well as upkeep on the space and refrigerator.

The Nest Cafe works to Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together, the release says. It is in downtown Rock Island, near the Centennial Bridge and is a pay-what-you-can nonprofit restaurant. Previously run as a pop-up food truck, the brick and mortar location opened this year.

The focus is on healthy, hot meals for lunches and dinners where anyone can have the dignity of sitting down and eating out.