Before playing Off-Broadway next month, Shelley Cooper will bring her Maria Callas show to Village Theatre this Sunday.

Before she makes her Off-Broadway debut next month, Shelley Cooper will do a local performance of her popular “La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas” in Davenport on Sunday.

Cooper (a musical theater professor at Augustana College) will be presented in her one-woman show by Opera Quad Cities on Sunday, Sept. 25th, at 2 p.m. at Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport. Tickets are $15 at the door and students get in FREE with student ID.

Cooper, an Augustana theater professor, won a 2021 Orlando Fringe Festival Award for “La Divina.”

Cooper will bring her award-winning solo work, “La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas,” to United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City on Oct. 8, at Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd Street. “La Divina” was conceived and written by Shelley Cooper and is directed by Mariangela Chatzistamatiou. Accompanying Cooper on piano will be Saul Nache.

Her captivating performance as the legendary opera soprano has had more than a dozen productions in the U.S. and abroad, and has won numerous awards including at the Hollywood Fringe (Pick of the Fringe-Hollywood Fringe 2021) and Orlando Fringe (Best Individual Performance in a Drama Orlando Fringe 2021).

In the production, the audience eavesdrops on Callas’s interview with journalist Mike Wallace (silent and invisible) and journeys through the life of the extremely complex, acclaimed artist. Cooper, a classically trained soprano, masterfully treats the audience to several operatic gems including “O Mio Babbino Caro,” “Habanera,” and “Vissi d’arte,” according to a recent feature at BroadwayWorld.com.

The show provides fascinating tidbits from the singer’s life — how opera kept Callas alive during World War II – and delves some into her complicated relationship with Aristotle Onassis while offering insight into the singer’s own torments.

For more information on Cooper, click HERE.