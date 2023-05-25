Western Illinois University and StarNet regions I and III are hosting a free bilingual family concert, “Being Bilingual Rocks” for Quad Cities families on Friday, June 16 from 3-5 p.m. at Bass Street Landing Plaza, 3300 River Drive Courtyard in Moline.

“We absolutely cannot wait to move and groove with families on campus,” said Lindsay Meeker, WIU Director of Center for Best Practices in Early Childhood. “We are also looking forward to sharing brand new opportunities for families of children ages birth to five, coming to WIU-QC for the summer and upcoming year.”

Alina Celeste and Mi Amigo Hamiet will create an interactive, one-of-a-kind musical experience for their audience, weaving together original and traditional songs from the Latin American community, art and activities created to be inclusive of diverse backgrounds. Kids and families can take free books home with them at the end of the event. The music is a blend of bossa nova, rumba-flamenco, contemporary Caribbean beats, bluegrass twang and humor that will have everyone on their feet. Food and refreshments will be provided to all attendees and registration is encouraged; to register, click here.

Families with children ages birth to five who are interested in pre-registration for Rocky’s Play Space can fill out an interest form. More information on the construction and progress of the site will be provided at the event. For more information on Rocky’s Play Space, email Lindsay Meeker at lc-dennison@wiu.edu.