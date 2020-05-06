Bellevue cancels Heritage Days

The city council of Bellevue voted to cancel this summer’s Heritage Days due to coronavirus concerns.

Michael Ploessl, member of the Heritage Days committee, says that it’s disappointing that heritage days had to be cancelled, but he felt it was the right decision.

“It would’ve been hard to maintain a safe environment for everyone,” Ploessel said. “You know of a town with about 2,000 people, our parade route is about a mile and a half long, and there’s usually between 10-12,000 people that come from other towns and communities to join in our celebration. We start planning this in December, so there’s been months and months of planning this. We have to make sure that food and beverage licenses that we have to get by a certain time, and we needed to make a decision sooner than later so we could be proactive.”

For businesses in Bellevue, Heritage Days kicks off their highest sales period of the year.

But one restaurant owner thinks that as Jackson County opens up for more business, travelers will gradually make up for that lost business.

“I think people are going to do a lot more local travelling. Which for us is typically is a good draw that two to three hour radius,” Mark Herman, owner of Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ said.

Herman says his restaurant will be ready for those tourists.

“We provide masks for the staff,” Herman said. “We’re always wearing gloves when we deliver food and beverages.”