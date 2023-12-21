A 42-year-old South Carolina woman was released on her own recognizance after an incident Wednesday in a hospital emergency room, Davenport Police allege.

Jennifer Gallmeier faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief, according to court records.

Jennifer Gallmeier (Scott County Jail)

Arrest affidavits say that shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Forest Grove Apartments on the 1700 block of West 10th Street for a domestic disturbance. Gallmeier was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Rusholme Street campus, Davenport, by medical staff on doctors’ orders.

Police allege that, while she was at the hospital, she was “acting belligerently due to being under the influence of alcohol,” and was aggressive and non-compliant with medical staff, according to arrest affidavits.

While staff were removing a medical device from her arm, Gallmeier took hold of the cords to the machine and pulled, and broke the cord to the machine, court records say.

The cost of the cord was estimated between $1,000- $4,000, affidavits show. The cord is a specialized piece of equipment used by paramedics for reading vital signs of patients.

A fully uniformed police officer who was in the room witnessed the incident,according to affidavits.

Gallmeier is set to appear for a preliminary hearing Jan. 10 in Scott County Court.