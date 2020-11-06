Bellringers, red kettles returning for the holiday season

‘Tis the season for bellringers and red kettles. The Salvation Army is kicking off their annual Red Kettles campaign Friday.

This year’s theme is Rescue Christmas. The Salvation Army is anticipating a greater number of people in need.

“Well I think because of COVID and the economy, we’re seeing more people in need, more people struggling paycheck to paycheck and so we think the need is going to be probably double what it was last year and so we really need the generous public to help and give funds to the campaign,” said Major Robert Doliber.

They still have the usual kettles and bellringers outside of stores such as Hy-Vee, Walmart and Fareway, but now, people have the option of contactless donations through a QR code, Apple pay or Google pay.

Bellringers will be wearing masks, gloves and sanitizing the kettles in between each shift.

The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to ring the bell. More information can be found on their website.

Donations can be given to the Moline Salvation Army here and the Davenport Salvation Army here.