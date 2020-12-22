Bells will ring on Christmas Eve in Andover

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Christmas Eve, the village of Andover will be filled with bells ringing for two minutes to celebrate the holiday and help people release pent-up emotions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors are invited to participate by bringing a bell to ring, and parking around the beautifully-decorated Andover Lake Park, a news release says. They can either stay in their car or walk around the park, wearing a mask and social distancing.

Two of Andover’s oldest bells will also peal that evening. The oldest bell, on the grounds of the Andover Historical Museum, is 160 years old and comes from Andover’s first two-story school. This bell was last rung in 1973 to celebrate the signing of the Vietnam Peace Agreement.

The other bell, which is located in the steeple of Augustana Lutheran Church, is 139 years old. Visitors can also drive around Andover to see the many Christmas light displays.

This event, which replaces what would have been Andover’s 39th annual Christmas Walk, is sponsored by the Andover Tourism Council.