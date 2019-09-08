Beneficial rain falls Saturday night into Sunday morning

Live Now
Did you hear the rain in the middle of the night? There were a few rumbles of thunder mixed in too, but mostly it was a steady and beneficial rain falling over most of the area.

In the Quad Cities about half an inch to 3/4 of an inch of rain fell, but plenty of places picked up even more than that.

We could see a few more showers today, especially this morning and early this afternoon.

Any rain right now is a good thing, as we’re still in a moderate drought.

There are several more rain chances lining up for us this week too.

