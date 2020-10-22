Benefit to help Camanche mayor with medical costs

Neighbors in Camanche, Iowa, are rallying around their mayor after a medical crisis. They’re holding a benefit for Trevor Willis on Saturday.

In June, Willis learned he had colorectal cancer when he went in for a routine colonoscopy. He had the cancer removed at the Mayo Clinic but he developed blockage after surgery. He had another operation and will soon begin chemotherapy.

There’s an all-day benefit planned for Saturday that runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Camanche Imperial Lanes that includes a bags tournament, a raffle, and chicken-drop bingo.

If you can’t make it to the benefit, you can still help the family. They are taking donations on the Mayor Trevor Willis Benefit Facebook page.