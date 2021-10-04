Benefit will help young man injured in a fall

A benefit for Josh Dobbels, who was injured in a fall, will be Saturday at the Henry County Fairgrounds.

A drive-through dinner will be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. rain or shine, a news release says. The two meal options available by donation will include a pork chop sandwich, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and dessert for $10, with a second meal option for a kids with a hot dog on bun, chips and dessert for $5. Drinks will be available too.

An online auction also will be held. So many people know the Dobbels family throughout the livestock showing and breeding industry, 4-H, FFA, county fair and demolition derby circuits that organizers thought an online auction would make it possible for anyone to participate, the release says.

All items are available now through Saturday. Winners of the items can pick up the items Sunday at the fairgrounds. Bidders can pay online or in person at the time of pick-up. For more information or to bid, visit here.

Some of the auction items that will be available for bidding on include: A half side of beef, a custom re-made Henry County Fair “Hog Pavilion” Sign from an original HCF Hog Barn, a Pioneer Hybrids wagon, a John Deere all-terrain wagon, a Radio Flyer wagon, a Yeti bucket, a Yeti Rambler insulated mug, a handmade baby quilt, additional handmade quilts, a meat bundle/grilling barbecue basket, a “My Beer Bucket List” basket, a ladies’ gift basket, a farm toys and books gift basket, a Beck’s Hybrid coat, International Harvester belt buckles, a smoked brisket that can feed 25 people, overnight accommodations and food voucher to Wild Rose Casino and Resort, an overnight stay and dinner for two from Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino, a handcrafted stove-top noodle board, a custom made “home” decorative sign, a large indoor electronic basketball game with two hoops, Hulting Hybrids sign, two Kent Feed collector trucks, John Deere ERTL die-cast model kit, large toy garage, Black & Decker drill/driver, toy helicopter, Singing Machine/Bluetooth Karaoke system, scooter, toy truck and blocks. More items are being added daily, the release says.

Dobbels had major injuries to his back and lower extremities after a 40-foot fall, the release says.

His injuries required an extended hospitalization and multiple extensive surgeries. The benefit is for medical bills, daily needs, travel or unexpected expenses and to help with implementing any handicap-accessible needs.

Dobbels, a 2019 graduate of Cambridge High School, is the son of Chris and Jenny Dobbels of Cambridge.

To donate or for more information, contact Bob Steele at 309-489-6137 or Misty Wilson 309-525-3796.