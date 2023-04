An EF-2 tornado hit Bennett, Iowa on Friday evening.

Info from NWS tornado survey

The survey is still considered to be preliminary, but has been quality controlled by the NWS.

Here’s a map of the likely path this tornado took:

NWS Preliminary map

And now a little additional info discovered by the NWS:

SURVEY SUMMARY: AN EF2 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN 3 MILES NORTH OF ATALISSA, IOWA SNAPPING POWER POLES AND LARGE TREES ALONG ITS PATH. IT CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO TWO HOMES SOUTHWEST OF BENNETT, IOWA AND FLIPPED OVER A SEMI ALONG INTERSTATE 80. IT ALSO DAMAGED SEVERAL CONCRETE BLOCK SILOS SOUTH OF BENNETT. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TO TRACK TO THE NORTHEAST THROUGH A RURAL AREA, CAUSING SPORADIC TREE DAMAGE BEFORE DISSIPATING APPROXIMATELY 8 MILES NORTHEAST OF BENNETT. TIMES WERE ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.