The legendary Tony Bennett – who died at 96 Friday, July 21 — was due to perform in Davenport in 2019 and his signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” has an interesting tie to Davenport.

Bennett, then 92, was scheduled to play the Adler Theatre on June 5, 2019, but the concert was canceled, partly due to flooding concerns. He did perform at Circa ’21 in Rock Island in February 1990 and April 1991 (a total of six sold-out shows), but never played the 30-year-old Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

His biggest hit song had a rocky road to its golden fame, and four cousins in Davenport filed suit to obtain the composer’s royalties.

Bill Christine — who was a 25-year staff writer for The Los Angeles Times — literally wrote the book in 2017 on that colorful history, “They Left Their Hearts in San Francisco: The Lives of Songwriters George Cory and Douglass Cross.”

Cory, who wrote the music, died in 1978 and “left all his lucrative future residuals from the song to his friend Walter Hinton,” the author said in a 2019 interview, noting Hinton was a wannabe opera singer. Almost immediately, Cory’s four cousins from Davenport, arguing that they were his only blood relatives, contested the will.

The case dragged on, and shortly before trial, the cousins agreed to settle for a “relatively paltry” $150,000, Christine said in a 2019 interview. “They passed up the chance for a lot more money than that.”

After Bennett recorded the song in 1962, Cory and Cross — who were lovers — became millionaires from their residuals, Christine said. They moved from New York City back to their beloved San Francisco, a city they could now enjoy on their own terms. But they quit writing songs, ended their relationship, and continued their lives of heavy drinking.

Cross was 54 when he died in 1975, and Cory was 57 when he died in April 1978 — a death wrongly called a suicide until an update by the San Francisco coroner’s office in 2017, Christine said.

An ode to San Francisco

In Brooklyn Heights in the early 1950s, where the two songwriters, “pining for the city they had left, wrote their ode to San Francisco,” the author said. Cory wrote the music, and Cross wrote the lyrics.

By early 1954, they felt it was good enough to be shopped around, although they had a long-running disagreement over the title. Cory thought it should have been called “When I Return to San Francisco.” Cross’ preference was “When I Come Home.”

American singer Tony Bennett in London. Original Publication in 1969. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

“It’s a good thing they changed it,” Bennett told Christine, who wrote an essay about the song for The Library of Congress. “Those other titles sounded like something that might have been written by a travel agent.”

Cory and Cross knew Ralph Sharon, Bennett’s accompanist, and gave him the sheet music one day on the streets of Manhattan. Sharon took it home, didn’t look at it, and put it on a stack of other unrecorded songs that he kept in a dresser drawer, Christine said.

The song was still at the top of the stack in December 1961, when Sharon was packing for a tour that would take him and Bennett to San Francisco. The city’s name in the title caught Sharon’s eye. Had the name still been the more generic “When I Come Home,” it’s likely Sharon would have overlooked it, but the pianist/arranger tossed the music into his suitcase, along with his shirts, the author said.

After a gig in Hot Springs, Ark., Sharon and Bennett were in a bar, and Sharon pulled out the song and showed it to Bennett. Bennett tried it out, and the bartender said: “Tony, if you ever record that, I’ll be first in line to buy a copy.”

Tony Bennett feeding the pigeons with his daughter Joanna in the UK, 14th January 1972. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Bennett performed it in public for the first time Dec. 27, 1961, at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel. “Everybody was having a good holiday time, and they went crazy over it,” Christine said.

Bennett was under contract to Columbia Records at the time, and the company reps thought the song might be a hit, but the boss, Mitch Miller, was skeptical, saying it was “a regional song; it’s an aberration; it’ll sell some records in San Francisco, but it’s not going to work here,” Christine said.

Bennett persisted in pushing the song, and in January 1962, he was allowed to record it, but Miller said it had to the B-side of a single from a new Charles Strouse Broadway show called “Once Upon A Time.”

After 3 a.m. on Jan. 24, Bennett did a fourth take of “I Left My Heart” that everybody liked, and the record was released on Feb. 2.

American jazz musician Louis Armstrong (1901-1971) with a portrait of himself done by American singer Tony Bennett (right) at the Savoy Hotel, London, 29th October 1970. (Photo by Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“The disc jockeys played both sides, and the reaction to the B-side was enormous compared to the A-side,” Christine said, noting the 45 sold 2 million copies its first year, and drew Frank Sinatra to record his own version, which didn’t do as well.

Asked once about the success of the song, Cory said: “It reflects, in some small measure, perhaps, the history, the legend, the magic of this beautiful city that has fascinated the imagination of the world.”

Bennett was more succinct, Christine related. “It’s a great song. A great song about a great city,” he said.

Contesting the will

When Cory’s will was filed, six days after his body was found, Hinton, the friend who had been willed the song’s residuals, didn’t anticipate any hitches. But on May 7, four of Cory’s first cousins filed a protest — David Traver, his brothers Cory and Warren, and Winifred Hanson, all from Davenport, Christine said.

In court papers, the cousins argued that they were Cory’s sole heirs because Cory’s uncle, Paul Morgenthaler, “has disclaimed all interest in the decedent’s estate.”

Interviewed in 2016, attorney Richard Carpeneti said that Hinton “was the strangest client I ever had.” Hinton would answer a question one way one day, then change his answer the next time. Candor was not his bag, even in matters that were immaterial to the case, Christine wrote in the book, saying Carpeneti feared that if Hinton took the witness stand, he would wilt under cross-examination.

Tony Bennett attends The Art Students League’s 2019 Gala at The Edition Hotel on Nov. 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorefire)

“They were just about ready to go to trial, but Carpeneti was leery of doing that,” the author said in April 2019. “They could lose the whole thing. He had a client who was a pathological liar. Hinton was incapable of telling the truth, even of basic things. He was leery of Hinton being on the witness stand, exposing himself. Carpeneti was afraid the jury might rule in favor of the Davenport people.”

In early August 1981, during a hearing in open court, the parties agreed to a compromise. The cousins would receive $150,000, $30,000 of which would be paid out to their legal team. “The compromise and settlement of the will contest is just, fair and reasonable and is in the best interests of all persons interested in the estate,” wrote John Ertola, a San Francisco Superior Court judge.

Carpeneti was surprised that Cory’s cousins settled for so little, Christine wrote. “They had a chance to win the whole thing, with Hinton as an unreliable witness,” Carpeneti said. “When they deposed him, they most certainly could see that he abused the truth right and left. And they must have known that the song rights were worth much, much more than what their clients settled for. It wasn’t even close.”

2019 Q & A

This reporter also did an e-mail interview with Bennett published May 30, 2019. Here are most of the highlights:

What are the biggest challenges and benefits in performing at almost 93?

“I feel great, and I just want to keep on going as long as possible — so I don’t find performing a challenge at all. It just continues to be a wonderful blessing to still be able to sing for an audience and entertain them, and my hope is that while they are in the theater, they forget about their own daily problems and worries and just have a good time. I love making people feel good with my music.”

Singers Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, winners of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for ‘Cheek to Cheek,’ pose in the press room during The 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Why is it important for you to keep touring and recording?

“It’s funny, as 20 years ago, I was always being asked if I ever planned on retiring and I would say, ‘Retire to what? I am doing what I love most in the whole world.’ And now, instead of being asked when I will retire, everyone tells me, ‘Tony, just keep on going.’ I met the singer Joe Williams on a plane many years ago, and we were talking about our life as singers, and Joe said to me, ‘It’s not that we want to sing; it’s that we HAVE to sing.’ And he was right about that.”

What makes the Great American Songbook so great?

“The ’20s, ’30s and ’40s was a golden age of songwriting, when you had absolute master craftsmen such as Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, the Gershwins, Jerome Kern — just an astounding group of songwriters all writing popular songs at the same time. It was a real renaissance, and the result was The Great American Songbook that is one of America’s greatest contributions to world culture.

“Wherever I go around the world to perform, the audience all know these songs, can sing the lyrics, and love them. The music is of the highest level, nd the lyrics communicate across demographics, age and culture, which allow them to transcend and remain timeless.”

Singer Tony Bennet performs at the Royal Albert Hall on April 29, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Why don’t you get tired of singing some of the same songs after 70 years?

“I fell in love with jazz in the 1940s and have never stopped, and under the G.I. Bill of Rights after I returned home from World War II, I had the opportunity to study at The American Theatre Wing. One of my teachers, Mimi Speer, encouraged me to study jazz instrumentalists and how they played their instruments to gain insight in developing my own vocal style. So I have always gravitated toward working with jazz musicians.

“They are consummate artists who have such expertise that they are able to improvise on the spot, so when I tour, I have a magnificent jazz quartet, so every night we play each song differently. And if we want to change the tempo or add a new song, it can be done during the show so it keeps each performance in the moment and spontaneous — so it never feels repetitive.”

What do you enjoy most about partnering with singers like Krall and Gaga?

“It’s all about proper involvement, so with all the duets we have done over the years, it’s been about working with artists who love the material — even artists who may have not ever performed or recorded popular standards before, but who understand the legacy of the music. That’s really been my premise with all the duet albums, to promote the Great American Songbook and work with contemporary artists whose fans will then discover this incredible treasure trove of songs.”

Tony Bennett painting a city landscape in the UK, 11th June 1971. (Photo by Daily Express/Getty Images)

What’s been a highlight of your career?

“You just brought up Lady Gaga, and I would have to say that recording and touring with Lady has been a true pleasure and has become much more than just recording a duet together. Our families get along, and she has such talent — and when I saw her jazz show in Las Vegas, it astounded me as to how spectacular she is as a performer. There is an excitement she generates and a connection to the audience that is very rare.”

Do you still paint regularly, and if so, why?

“Yes, I still paint and sketch as I have been doing so all my life. It was Duke Ellington who noticed how much time I spent painting and told me that I should really make it a priority as much as performing. He said it’s better to do two things creatively then just one. And it’s been a yin-yang relationship that allows me to stay in a creative zone without getting burned out. If I get a bit tired from singing, then I go to my studio and paint, and four hours goes by like four minutes, and then when I am done I am ready to jump back on stage again and sing.”