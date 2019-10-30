Bennigan’s in Rock Island to close, reopen as new restaurant

The longtime Bennigan’s Restaurant and Bar in Rock Island will soon be no more.

Kinseth Hospitality Company (KHC) announced the restaurant will be replaced by a new one named the ‘Rock Island Ale House.’ It will replace the current Bennigan’s inside the Holiday Inn & Conference Center Rock Island.

Bennigan’s will be permanently closed beginning on Sunday November 3.

A KHC spokesperson says the restaurant will undergo extensive renovation and is expected to be completed late January/Early February of 2020, at which time the Rock Island Ale House will officially open to the public.

For the latest updates and sneak peeks please visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/rockislandalehouse.