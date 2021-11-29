Bereskin Gallery in Bettendorf to open new “Color Your Christmas” exhibit Friday, featuring 45 area artists

A wintry painting by David R. Anderson is among the artworks in the new Bereskin Gallery exhibit in Bettendorf.

The Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, will open its new holiday exhibit on Friday, Dec. 3, celebrating the upcoming holiday season.

The “Color Your Christmas” exhibit — featuring works from 45 area artists — will be on display from Dec. 3 to Jan. 6. The public is invited to a free opening reception, which will be held on Dec. 3rd from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy live music, a holiday snow village and train exhibit, meet and watch artist demonstrations and more.

Those who are interested in science and technology can meet Sam McCullum, director of the STEAM on Wheels Lab. He will offer demonstrations as well be available to answer any questions Friday evening.

When talking about the show, gallery owner Pat Bereskin said, “This year, we have the most local and regional art ever. While other businesses have experienced shortages and supply-chain problems, our local business has had no problem filling the walls and shelves with one-of-a-kind items. Support your local artisans and businesses.”‘

The new show will feature all styles of art, from photography, painting, and sculpture, to ceramics, jewelry and glass. With a winter theme, this exhibit will be sure to get people in a festive mood, Bereskin said, noting as the holiday season approaches quickly, there are plenty of ideas for gift giving.

A photograph of the new I-74 bridge under construction, by Joe Maciejko, is part of the new exhibit.

During the opening, as a holiday gift from the gallery to you, all artwork will be 20% off on the 3rd and 4th. Whether you are shopping for a holiday “hostess” gift, gifts for friends or family, originally crafted art, or commission portraits, these local artists are here for you, Bereskin said.

“Everyone always makes resolutions after the first of the new year to make changes in their life,” featured artist Brad Bisbey said. “Why not add beauty to your home with a new artwork or renew a skill with an art class? If living through a pandemic has taught us anything, it’s be kind to yourself and others. God’s beauty is all around us — bring it into your home, bring it into your heart.”

During this winter season, the Bereskin Art Academy has 36 new classes. Art and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) classes are being offered to all ages and experience levels. Want to learn how to draw winter landscapes in pastel or learn how to paint like the Impressionists? There are classes for you. Classes also make great gifts for aspiring artists who want to have fun, while also honing their techniques.

A holiday village and train exhibit at the Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf.

A special annual event is the Holiday Make and Take Santa’s Workshop — Saturday, Dec. 4th. This festive workshop is open to all ages. It is a great way to make Christmas/Holiday gifts. Participants will be making multiple fun crafts, such as clay ornaments, watercolor winter scenes, marbleized paper, wooden and glass ornaments, illuminated letters, and more.

Pre-registration is required and spots are still open. To register for the $55 workshop, click HERE.

The Bereskin Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com or email bereskinartgallery@gmail.com.