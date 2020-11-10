Best doggo friends need new home

Two dogs at a local shelter are looking for a permanent home together.

Tonka and Daisy are three years old, now staying at the King’s Harvest Shelter in Davenport.

They came from Oklahoma, and Head Veterinary Technician Gabrielle Weeks says they are bonded as best friends.

That means they have to be adopted together.

“You can’t take one away from the other one. If you adopt one without the other, they’ll get really depressed, and they just need to be with each other,” said Weeks. “We’ve had some people bring in pairs that they say are bonded, but they aren’t anything like these two.”

Weeks says they are great with other dogs and people but not so great with cats.

Interested in adopting them? Apply here.