Best-selling author of genre-defying mashups to do free webinar on Jan. 26

Best-selling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia will discuss her books in a webinar on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

In an online discussion Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., you can join bestselling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia, as she talks about her newest book, “Velvet Was the Night,” and her genre-defying mashups of cultural noir and Lovecraftian horror. Join the free webinar for an evening with her, in conversation with author Gus Moreno.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia is the New York Times bestselling author of the critically acclaimed novels “Certain Dark Things,” “Gods of Jade and Shadow,” and “Mexican Gothic,” which Vanity Fair called “[An] irresistibly dark feminist reimagining of the Gothic fantasy novel.” Mexican by birth, Canadian by inclination, Silvia has edited several anthologies, received many awards for her novels, and is a columnist for The Washington Post.

In this year’s “Velvet Was the Night,” it’s 1970s Mexico City. Maite is a secretary who lives for one thing: the latest issue of Secret Romance. While student protests and political unrest consume the city, Maite escapes into stories of passion and danger. Her next-door neighbor, Leonora, a beautiful art student, seems to live a life of intrigue and romance that Maite envies, according to a synopsis.

When Leonora disappears under suspicious circumstances, Maite finds herself searching for the missing woman—and journeying deeper into Leonora’s secret life of student radicals and dissidents.

An August review of the book by NPR said: “This is a noir with a heart of gold, and it’s a narrative in which the empathy we feel for its characters ultimately reveals an important truth: That Moreno-Garcia is not only a talented storyteller but also an incredibly versatile one.”

Gus Moreno is the author of “This Thing Between Us.” His favorite books are “American Psycho,” “Battle Royale,” and “Under the Skin.” He lives in the suburbs with his wife and dogs, but never think that he’s not from Chicago.

This online event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering high-quality events. To register, click HERE.

Illinois Libraries Present is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, please email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.