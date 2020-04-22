Bethany for Children & Families is offering telehealth services amid pandemic

Moline, Ill. — One Moline agency is adapting the way its communicating with their clients.

Bethany for Children & Families is a private welfare, mental health, and social services provider.

The agency provides services to 600 children at their schools, home or the agency’s main office.

Due to the pandemic it had to find a way to adjust its services.

“We offer everything from foster care, adoption, to mental health, therapy pediatric dentistry, and homeless programs. We are just really focused on helping those in the region who need us,” says Jim Sanderlin, Director of Development and Communications.

“Our normal mode of operation is to be with the client at their home, at their school, or here at our Moline office, or at one of our other locations but that all had to change,” says Sanderlin.

The change is now offering services through telehealth.

“So our case workers, and therapists quickly adapted, and set up a secure telehealth video conference.”

“We have a weekly call with Bethany, and they call us through a google app thing,” says Foster parent, Chantelle Munson.

Munson says she appreciates all the staff is doing.

“We have young kids, and so if they didn’t make those accommodations, we would probably be dealing with some extra stress on top of all of the changes that we were already going through. So yeah like I said that was crucial for them to accommodate for us and we’re grateful.,” says Munson.

The agency is looking for more web cams.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop it off at the Moline office.