Bethany for Children & Families is expecting additions to their family and they need your help to get ready.

The agency currently has over 130 children in the foster care program and they’re anticipating that a dozen babies will be added to its caseload this summer. They need donations of diapers and wipes to support foster families as they create safe, loving homes for these babies.

Donations of diapers and wipes can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Bethany’s offices, located at 1701 River Drive, Suite 200 in Moline. For more information about Bethany for Children & Families and the programs they offer, click here.