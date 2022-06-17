As Pride Month is recognized around the QC with flags and celebrations, new information indicates a skyrocketing need for mental health services in the LGTBQ+ population.

A recently released survey by the Trevor Project — a nonprofit whose mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ+ youth — shows that suicidal thoughts have trended upward among LGBTQ+ young people over the last three years.

The study shows that LGBTQ+ youth face unique suicide risk factors including barriers to mental health care, negative impacts of COVID-19, and anti-transgender legislation, according to a Friday release from Bethany for Children & Families. Forty-five percent of LGBTQ youth considered attempting suicide in the last year.

Bethany for Children & Families serves the LGBTQ+ population through many of its services.

The agency’s Prevention Education programs provide LGBTQ+ individuals with inclusive programs on sexual health, decision making, healthy relationships, self-esteem, and consent. This results in a reduction of high-risk sexual behavior, a decreased incidence of dating violence, an increase in the age of sexual initiation, and it reduces the number of sexual partners in young people.

“All of these issues impact LGBTQ+ youth at a higher rate than their peers. LGBTQ+ students taught with LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum experience a safer school environment and more academic success,” Wendy Walljasper, Community Services Supervisor for Bethany, said in Friday’s release.

The Trevor Project findings also indicate that 60% of LGBTQ+ youth who want mental health services are not able to get it.

“Our clinicians are generally treating secondary symptoms or underlying stressors associated with LGBTQ+. There is a shortage of mental health care for everyone,” said Sarah Blinkinsop, Director of Bethany’s Mental Health Division.

Bethany representatives are supporting the needs of the LGBTQ+ community throughout June by attending area events such as Pride Fest at Bass Street Landing in Moline on the evening of Saturday, June 18.

Bethany to benefit from “Cones”

Whitey’s Ice Cream will donate half the sales of all cones sold on Monday, June 20, 2022 to Bethany, during the 36th-annual “Cones for Kids.”

On Monday, June 20, all Whitey’s Ice Cream stores will donate half of all cone sales to Bethany for Children & Families.

Christina McNamara-Schmidt, Bethany’s Director of Development & Communication, noted: “With the increase in demand for social services during the pandemic, Bethany hopes for a record-setting fundraiser this summer.

“We rely on generous local businesses and donors so our caseworkers, educators, and therapists can help neglected children, homeless teens, and struggling families,” she said. “Cones for Kids is a special day for the agency and the children we serve.”

“Bethany is a fantastic cause and the support shown by the Quad City community has been amazing over the years. We are proud to continue the tradition,” said Jeff Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s.