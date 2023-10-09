Bettendorf families can learn more about programs and services for students in the district at a series of meetings over the next few months.

The Bettendorf Community School District is offering Bett Academy, a way for community members and families to learn about the district. The sessions will run from October 16 – May 13 and will be held at different school sites in the district.

The first session will cover the district’s vision and strategic plan. It will be held on Monday, October 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf High School Commons, 3333 18th Street.

Participants can find out more about the district’s vision, mission, and Core Values and Strategic Plan. They will learn how these plans came about, what work went into them and how they are used daily to guide the district’s work.

For more information about the Bett Academy, including upcoming meetings and locations, click here, visit the district’s Facebook page, call the district office at (563) 359-3681 or email cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.