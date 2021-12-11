Bett Maker’s Market aims to make prom free for students

Attending the prom free of charge looks more promising for high school students in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf High School Class of 2022 hosted the second annual Bett Maker’s Market on Saturday, and about 15 vendors set up shop.

The class decided to have these markets so they can pay for prom, and everyone can go for free.

Their first market helped pay for their hall, and this market will pay for decorations.

“We raised over $1,000, and this time, we’re projected to do a little bit more than that, which is great, just from donations and spots,” said one student.

The next Bett Maker’s Market will be held in the spring.

