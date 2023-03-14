This year’s Bett STEM Expo takes place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road in Bettendorf. The expo features fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids and is free and open to all children and their families.

Some of the activities involve hands-on experiments and displays, including:

Art & Science

Beekeeping

BHS Science and Conservation Clubs

Birds of Prey

Chemical Reaction Robots

Driving Simulator

Exploring the Heart

Iowa Flood Center

John Deere VR Welding

Let’s Match with Shive-Hattery

Materials Science

Math Puzzles and Logic Mazes

Med Student 101

Meteorology

Oobleck and Bristlebots

Physical Therapy Obstacle Course

Physician Assistant Exhibit

Physics of a Spiral Pass

Robotics

Robots & Manufacturing

SAU Chemistry Dept

SAU Science Education

Science Applied to Life

Seatbelt Convincer

Sensational Seeds

Spin Art

Storm Water!

Technology of Music

Transportation on the MS River

Ubett Robotics Team

Veterinary Medicine

Watersheds Work

Wetland Wonders

World of Sound

The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation’s 2023 Science Scholars Stephanie (Brodersen) and Joshua Hemberger, who were both BHS Class of 2002, will visit with attendees. Stephanie is a Transportation Engineer and Project Manager in Des Moines, where she currently leads the transportation design practice for HNTB, a national engineering, planning and architecture firm. Her husband, Joshua is an architect who is leading Substance Architecture in Des Moines by working on several projects with Indigenous nonprofits and tribes of South Dakota. They are giving a presentation on Friday, March 24 to Bettendorf High School STEM students on the horizontal and vertical infrastructure that builds communities.