This year’s Bett STEM Expo takes place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road in Bettendorf. The expo features fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids and is free and open to all children and their families.
Some of the activities involve hands-on experiments and displays, including:
- Art & Science
- Beekeeping
- BHS Science and Conservation Clubs
- Birds of Prey
- Chemical Reaction Robots
- Driving Simulator
- Exploring the Heart
- Iowa Flood Center
- John Deere VR Welding
- Let’s Match with Shive-Hattery
- Materials Science
- Math Puzzles and Logic Mazes
- Med Student 101
- Meteorology
- Oobleck and Bristlebots
- Physical Therapy Obstacle Course
- Physician Assistant Exhibit
- Physics of a Spiral Pass
- Robotics
- Robots & Manufacturing
- SAU Chemistry Dept
- SAU Science Education
- Science Applied to Life
- Seatbelt Convincer
- Sensational Seeds
- Spin Art
- Storm Water!
- Technology of Music
- Transportation on the MS River
- Ubett Robotics Team
- Veterinary Medicine
- Watersheds Work
- Wetland Wonders
- World of Sound
The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation’s 2023 Science Scholars Stephanie (Brodersen) and Joshua Hemberger, who were both BHS Class of 2002, will visit with attendees. Stephanie is a Transportation Engineer and Project Manager in Des Moines, where she currently leads the transportation design practice for HNTB, a national engineering, planning and architecture firm. Her husband, Joshua is an architect who is leading Substance Architecture in Des Moines by working on several projects with Indigenous nonprofits and tribes of South Dakota. They are giving a presentation on Friday, March 24 to Bettendorf High School STEM students on the horizontal and vertical infrastructure that builds communities.