The Bett STEM Expo is an annual event with educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids. This year’s event will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, Bettendorf, a news release says.

The event is free and open to all children and their families.

Some of the activities involved include hands-on experiments and displays including:

· absolute science

· beekeeping

· Bettendorf Middle School Science Club

· Bettendorf High School Science Club

· birds of prey

· butterfly garden

· carnivorous plants

· communication at the speed of light

· drawings with scales and perspective

· electric music

· electrifying circuits

· experience manufacturing

· exploring the heart

· forensics

· hovercrafts and science toys

· manufacturing

· math puzzle/logic maze

· meteorology

· physical therapy obstacle course

· physician assistant exhibit

· physics of a spiral pass

· reptile research

· St. Ambrose University Chemistry Club

· science applied to life by 3M

· science of happy

· STE(A)M technologies of Monmouth College

· stormwater

· science of sound

· transportation on the Mississippi River

· Ubett Robotics Team

· watersheds work

· your brain and nervous system

The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation‘s 2022 Science Scholar, Josh Schirm, will be a special guest at the Bett STEM Expo. He is a graduate of the Bettendorf High School Class of 2011. He is biomedical engineer in Coralville, Iowa, where he has worked in several different roles at a company called VIDA – a company focused on imaging and AI based analysis of lung disease.

Schirm attended elementary school at Grant Wood and continued in Bettendorf schools until he graduated in 2011. He majored in biomedical engineering at the University of Iowa and is pursuing further education in the MBA program at Iowa.

Schirm leads VIDA’s clinical development team, leading a team of experts in the fields of respiratory science and imaging to identify, develop, and validate imaging biomarkers in, and around, the human lung.