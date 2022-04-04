The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals took place Sunday – the eve of the Masters Tournament – at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Liliana Graham, from Bettendorf, tied for third place in the Girls 10-11 division.

Liliana Graham of the girls 10-11 group competes during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The young people participating in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on a sunny, warm Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club produced eight division champions from a field of 40 boys and 40 girls.

Liliana, a sixth-grader from Bettendorf, made it to the finals. She got her start playing golf with her older brother, who she says is the “coolest golfer in the world,” according to a news release.

When she isn’t working on her golf game, Liliana can be found doing crafts, listening to music or playing with her little sister, the release said. To view the results from Sunday (you can choose each division), click HERE.