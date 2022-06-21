Two Bettendorf 7th graders placed in the top 10 nationally in the recent National History Day (NHD), the nonprofit history education organization, for its 2022 National Contest earlier this month.

This year’s theme was Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences. Since the fall of 2021, students have engaged in the rigors of historical inquiry and research for their 2022 NHD projects, according to a Bettendorf school district release. National History Day’s ultimate goal is to equip students with the skills they need to become engaged citizens who understand the issues and events playing out in their communities and the world around them.

The Bettendorf Community School District was well-represented at NHD Nationals this year, with five junior division projects competing:

Ben Gillette , 8th grade, individual documentary — “Hollywood’s Red Scare: How Diplomacy and Debate Over Communism Impacted Film”

, 8th grade, individual documentary — “Hollywood’s Red Scare: How Diplomacy and Debate Over Communism Impacted Film” Kelsi Smith, Makenna Miller, & Charlotte Nigey , 8th grade, group website — “The Abortion Debate: How Roe v. Wade Empowered Women While Polarizing a Nation”

, 8th grade, group website — “The Abortion Debate: How Roe v. Wade Empowered Women While Polarizing a Nation” JJ McDermott & Will Barquist , 8th grade, group exhibit — “Strike 3! Baseball’s Out! The 1994 MLB Baseball Strike”

, 8th grade, group exhibit — “Strike 3! Baseball’s Out! The 1994 MLB Baseball Strike” Ella Ripslinger , 7th grade, individual performance — “The Lowell Mill Girls: A Revolutionary Step for Women’s Activists”

, 7th grade, individual performance — “The Lowell Mill Girls: A Revolutionary Step for Women’s Activists” Lilah Rasche & Lucy Wolf, 7th grade, group documentary — “Failed Diplomacy in the Black Hills: The Ongoing Debate for the Sioux Nation’s Sacred Land”

Out of 100 junior division group documentaries, Lucy Wolf and Lilah Rasche’s project placed 6th overall in the nation, plus they received the junior division Iowa Affiliate Award.

Two Bettendorf 7th graders placed 6th in the nation for a documentary they made for a National History Day contest.

Due to COVID, the 2022 NHD National Contest was conducted remotely during seven days of online forums, virtual showcases, and live-streamed events and ceremonies. Almost 3,000 students across the United States and territories, and from programs in China, Korea, and South Asia, advanced through the gauntlet of school, regional, state, and affiliate contests to reach the national stage.

Along the way, students edited and refined their projects—presented in one of five formats: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, and website.

NHD is a nonprofit organization based in College Park, Maryland, which seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website.

Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored in part by HISTORY, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Park Service, Southwest Airlines, the Crown Family Foundation, The Better Angels Society, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, and the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation.

For more information, visit nhd.org.