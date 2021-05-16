Bettendorf accepts preschool applications

The Bettendorf Community School District is accepting preschool applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Children 4 years old on or before Sept. 15 are eligible.

Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows placement of children 4 years of age in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time.

Preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.

Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School.

Children who meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us, or download a preschool application from: http://www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool