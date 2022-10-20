Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state.

“Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every household with a registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Thursday release.

“The cities of Bettendorf, Davenport, and Eldridge have redrawn their precinct maps and there are various changes in precinct boundaries for each city. This is especially the case for Bettendorf which added four new precincts due to population growth,” Tompkins said. Voters can see specific maps of each precinct at the auditor’s website HERE.

Voting machines are set up and ready for use on Oct. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country. Only they’ll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state’s government, or which candidates go on to a runoff. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

The new districts for Congress, the Iowa House and one half of the Iowa Senate will take effect with the 2022 general election. The other half of the Senate districts will take effect with the 2024 general election.

“This process can be confusing and frustrating for voters who are accustomed to their polling places and feel comfortable with their current representatives,” Tompkins said. “I hope this mailing will help reduce the confusion.”

Voters can also look up their polling place online at this link. To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or the Scott County Auditor’s website.

Please follow the Facebook page so you can be notified as communication is made public, or call the office, 563-326-8631.