Bettendorf adds school zone speed limit radars

Back to school season means back to 25 miles per hour in school zones.

The Bettendorf Police Department is adding radar speed signs for all school zones.

The signs are programmed to provide alerts when school is in session.

“What’s unique about the system is that we’re able to program the signs from each individual school zone so that the signs are providing the proper warnings for the time of day and the day of week and if school’s in session or not,” said Sgt. Andrew Champion with the Bettendorf Police Department.

The signs also provide data for law enforcement.

“These signs have a unique feature in that they are reporting data,” said Champion. “It is providing reports for us and those reports are available via the cloud so off the Internet, so they’re able to provide a real time data to us and also a weekly summary.”

The data is not vehicle specific, meaning no license plates or photos are taken of drivers.

The Davenport Police Department is also working to keep drivers and pedestrians safe in school zones.

Police want drivers to obey the 25 miles per hour speed limit signs.

“Even at 30 to 35 and the higher you get, the more severe the injuries could be so we really need to focus, looking for them speed limit signs, looking for the yellow flags warning you that you’re coming in to a school zone and just be aware of where the schools are in the city,” said Corporal Thomas Runge with the Davenport traffic safety unit.

There will be more officers monitoring school areas to help remind people to drive safely.

Police officers want to remind pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings.