Scott Naumann, Bettendorf’s 2nd Ward alderman, has been appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Iowa Workforce Development Board.

The panel “oversees the development and implementation of the state workforce development plan” and “ensures that state workforce regions have the resources to support employment programs across the state,” according to the Iowa Workforce Development Board’s website – www.iowawdb.gov.

Scott Naumann has served on the Bettendorf City Council since 2009.

“As I talk to business leaders across our region, the number-one challenge they’re facing is recruiting and maintaining a strong workforce,” Naumann said in a Thursday Bettendorf release. “I look forward to working with my colleagues across the state to address this critical priority.”

Naumann was elected to the Bettendorf City Council in 2009 and was reelected in the 2013, 2017, and 2021 elections. He was appointed to Mayor Pro-Tem in 2019. He is also the Director of Business Development for Point Builders, LLC.

Naumann’s term as an Iowa Workforce Development Board member began on Feb. 28, 2023 and ends on April 30, 2026.

Iowa Workforce Development contributes to the economic security of Iowa’s workers, businesses and communities through a comprehensive statewide system of employment services, education and regulation of health, safety and employment laws.